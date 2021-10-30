Two arrested for stealing scrap from tempo

30 October 2021 00:41 IST

Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing 40 plastic bags of copper and brass scrap from a tempo after threatening its driver with a sharp weapon in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Friday.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, the complainant in the case, Ashok Chaurasia, claimed that on October 24, he had loaded 40 plastic bags of copper scrap of his owner Amit in his tempo from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar for transportation to Shahdara.

When he reached Ring Road near Gandhi Vihar Red Light, a boy suddenly appeared in front of his vehicle and started quarrelling with him unnecessarily. Meanwhile, two others also came there and forcefully entered the tempo. Thereafter, they put a sharp weapon on Ashok’s neck and overpowered him.

The tempo was then forcefully taken to Shiv Mandir on Wazirabad Service Road and they stole the scrap, which was shifted to another vehicle.

A case was lodged and investigation was initiated. Police team conducted raids and managed to arrest the main accused, Radha Kishan, 48, who confessed that he had carried out the crime along with his four accomplices. At his instance, the receiver of the stolen items, Jawahar, 40, was also arrested.