Two arrested for stalking, harassing cricketer’s wife at traffic intersection in west Delhi

May 07, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a prominent cricketer’s wife at a traffic intersection in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar while she was in a car, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the accused have been identified as Chaitanya Shivam, 18, a resident of Pandav Nagar, and Vivek, 18, a resident of Patel Nagar, adding that there was no ulterior motive.

The incident took place around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday while the victim was returning home and the complaint was received at the Kirti Nagar police station on Friday.

“Two bike-borne men crossed her car and stopped their bike in front it. They then stared at her and banged their hands on her vehicle,” the DCP added.

A case was registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, he added.

During the investigation, the accused were identified based on CCTV footage of the area and arrested from their residences.