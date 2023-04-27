Two arrested for stabbing, robbing TV journalist in east Delhi

April 27, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

Two people were arrested days after a 43-year-old television journalist was allegedly stabbed and robbed while he was on a walk in east Delhi’s Sanjay lake, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Roshan Bharti and Shivam Kumar, both aged 22 years, the police said. Ambar Pandey, their third accomplice is yet to be arrested.

The trio robbed the victim, Dhan Sumod’s mobile phone, wallet and office ID card. Mr. Sumod, a resident of Mayur Vihar, works as the Delhi chief of bureau at Media One channel. The incident happened on April 22.

According to a senior police officer, Mr. Sumod was walking towards a park inside Sanjay Lake when the trio approached him. “One of the accused asked him for a match box and the other two held him and forced him to hand over his wallet and mobile phone to them,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. When Mr. Sumod resisted, one of the accused stabbed him with a knife. The trio then ran away with his belongings, Mr. Yadav said.