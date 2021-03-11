Two arrested for shooting at constable

The policeman was chasing their two-wheeler which had no number plate

A Delhi Police constable on Wednesday sustained a bullet injury while chasing two men in south Delhi’s Defence Colony, officers said.

The incident took place around 9 a.m., they said. Constable Naveen of Defence Colony police station, who was on his way towards the police station, spotted a bike without a number plate and started chasing it.

“He also called constable Manish, who was also on patrolling duty, to cordon the area. Mr. Manish almost nabbed the pillion rider, but he took out a countrymade firearm and opened fire at Mr. Naveen who sustained a bullet injury in the leg,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

When they tried to escape, Mr. Manish took the service road and hit them with his bike. They both fell down and were overpowered, the DCP said.

The accused have been identified as Dharmender (29) and Navdeep (20), both residents of Badarpur. Dharmendra was involved in two cases of theft and Arms Act. Navdeep was involved in one criminal case earlier, the DCP said.

Mr. Naveen was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and is out of danger, Mr. Thakur said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had come to Defence colony to commit snatching or robbery, the police added.