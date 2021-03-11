Two arrested for shooting at constable

A Delhi Police constable on Wednesday sustained a bullet injury while chasing two men in south Delhi’s Defence Colony, officers said.
The incident took place around 9 a.m., they said. Constable Naveen of Defence Colony police station, who was on his way towards the police station, spotted a bike without a number plate and started chasing it.
“He also called constable Manish, who was also on patrolling duty, to cordon the area. Mr. Manish almost nabbed the pillion rider, but he took out a countrymade firearm and opened fire at Mr. Naveen who sustained a bullet injury in the leg,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
When they tried to escape, Mr. Manish took the service road and hit them with his bike. They both fell down and were overpowered, the DCP said.
The accused have been identified as Dharmender (29) and Navdeep (20), both residents of Badarpur. Dharmendra was involved in two cases of theft and Arms Act. Navdeep was involved in one criminal case earlier, the DCP said.
Mr. Naveen was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and is out of danger, Mr. Thakur said.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had come to Defence colony to commit snatching or robbery, the police added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath