Two arrested for selling fake driving licences in Delhi

More arrests to follow, say police

Staff Reporter New Delhi
August 18, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for selling fake driving licences from north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, the police said on Thursday. A total of 20 licences have been recovered.

The accused have been identified as Shahid, 23 and Bhure, 30, the police said.

A trap was laid in a JJ colony of Jahangirpuri following a tip-off that Shahid was actively involved in obtaining fake driving licences in exchange of money, the police said. An FIR under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During sustained interrogation, Shahid revealed that Bhura, a tea shop owner in Transport Nagar too was involved. in the racket Bhura acted as a mediator between the clients and Shahid, the police said. He was nabbed after a raid.

DCP (Crime) Vichitra Veer said the victims approached the accused based on references. They charged over ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 to create a fake licence depending on the demands. “More people are involved in the racket and the investigation is under way,” the DCP said, adding that more arrests will be made.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app