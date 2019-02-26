Two arrested for reporting false cases in Greater Noida

Two persons were arrested in Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly reporting false cases of car robbery and kidnapping at police emergency number 100, officials said.
In the first incident, the accused, identified as Pankaj, informed the police on February 23 about a car robbery, but investigations later revealed that he had lied about the incident, the police said.
In the other incident, the accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, on Sunday gave a tip-off to the police about an abduction, but his claim too turned out to be false, a police officer said.
“Both the accused were arrested on Monday for reporting false cases on emergency number 100,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor