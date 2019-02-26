Delhi

Two arrested for reporting false cases in Greater Noida

Two persons were arrested in Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly reporting false cases of car robbery and kidnapping at police emergency number 100, officials said.

In the first incident, the accused, identified as Pankaj, informed the police on February 23 about a car robbery, but investigations later revealed that he had lied about the incident, the police said.

In the other incident, the accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, on Sunday gave a tip-off to the police about an abduction, but his claim too turned out to be false, a police officer said.

“Both the accused were arrested on Monday for reporting false cases on emergency number 100,” he said.

