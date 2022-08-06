Two arrested for raping spa employee in Delhi; owners arrested

DCW has also issued a notice to city police and MCD

Two men, including a spa centre manager, were arrested for raping a 22-year-old woman in north-west Delhi’s Pitampura area, the police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rahul, 21, the spa manager and the client, Satish Kumar, 48. The owners of the spa centre, Brij Gopal, 49 and Sandeep, 48, have also been arrested, the police said.

The police received an information at the Maurya Enclave police station on Thursday at 10 p.m. about the sexual assault at a spa centre. DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani said the victim was sent for medical examination.

The victim said she had joined the spa centre on July 30. On Thursday at 6 p.m., Satish arrived along with Rahul and demanded sexual favours, the DCP added. The manager offered her sedative-laced drinks after which she felt dizzy. Later, the accused took turns to rape the victim, the police said.

A case under several sections of the IPC has been registered.

Cancel licence

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The DCW has asked the MCD to cancel the licence and seal the premises.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “Sex rackets are being run in the guise of spa centre across Delhi. Most of these cases go unreported as the accused persons resort to threats and blackmail to silence the girls.”

She further added that the victim was assured at the time of appointment that she would be asked to only massage women. However, she was raped by the manager and a client. “Why are illegal spas allowed to operate in Delhi? Why do the authorities fail to check the prostitution rackets running in spas? Strongest action must be taken in this matter,” the statement said.