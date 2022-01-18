Two arrested for posing as police officers, robbing truck driver

Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly posing as Delhi police officers and extorting money from a truck driver on the pretext of checking his licence.

According to DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain, on the intervening night of January 16 and 17, at 11.45 p.m., received a PCR call about the robbery of the truck driver. The accused have been identified as Hariom Sagar, 22, and Piyush Kumar, 22.

The driver, Hareram Paswan, said that he along with his two companions was driving the truck from Brijpuri to Seelampur. When they reached Gokalpuri flyover, a black car with a police siren directed them to stop.

“Two persons posing as police officers came out of the vehicle and slapped the driver several times and asked for his ID and vehicle papers. They also took ₹500 from him,” the DCP said. They asked him to take the car to Bhajanpura police station and one of the accused sat in his vehicle while the other drove the car ahead of the truck.

However, when they saw a police vehicle coming from the opposite side, both of them fled in their vehicle. After a case under relevant sections was registered, the police tracked the vehicle and managed to intercept it in Shastri Park. During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had a fascination of being police officers and hence attached a siren in their vehicle to dupe people.