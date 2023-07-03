HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for murdering a transperson in Rohini’s Japanese Park

July 03, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The victim was murdered due to a monetary dispute, a senior police officer said.

The victim was murdered due to a monetary dispute, a senior police officer said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

: Days after a 29-year-old transperson was found dead near Rohini’s Japanese Park, two persons have been arrested for the murder, the police said on Sunday. One of the accused has been identified as Mayur Malik, 29, and the other as his live-in partner. The police had recovered the body of the transperson on Thursday morning.

A senior police officer said the accused were identified based on the CCTV footage of the area, which showed two people in a car dumping the body on the road. The officer added that the deceased and Mayur’s live-in partner used to earn living as sex workers and that victim was murdered due to a monetary dispute.

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice / murder / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.