Two arrested for looting autorickshaw driver of ₹3,500

05 March 2021 00:33 IST

Minor apprehended; video of Constable nabbing accused goes viral on social media

Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing an autorickshaw driver of ₹3,500 in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar in the small hours of Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused have been identified as Pankaj, 21, a resident of Jahdamba Camp in Savitri Nagar and Vivek. The third accused, a minor, has been apprehended.

The police said they received a PCR call at 4 am on Wednesday regarding a robbery at knifepoint in Shekh Sarai near APJ School after which a team, including Inspector Youdh Bir Singh, Sub-Inspector Sandeep, Assistant SI Jagdish, Constable Brijesh, Niranjan and Harkesh reached the spot.

The complainant, an autorickshaw driver — Kishan Murari — told the police that he was returning from Defence Colony after dropping a passenger and when he reached Krishi Vihar on BRT corridor, three persons hired his rickshaw for going towards APJ School.

“On reaching the destination at around 4 a.m., the three looted him of ₹3,500 and mobile phone at knifepoint," Mr. Thakur said.

The police then cordoned off the Jagdamba Jhuggi Camp. Constable Brijesh went inside the jhuggi camp along with the auto driver where he identified the accused. Following a chase, Brijesh nabbed Pankaj. Subsequently, Vivek and the minor were also held. A video of Brijesh chasing Pankaj went viral on social media.

Mr. Thakur said a case was registered at Malviya Nagar police station and the mobile phone, money and knife used in the crime have been recovered from their possession.