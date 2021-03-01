Two arrested for killing woman during chain-snatching attempt

Crime spot is near victim’s house and 100 metres from police post

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman after an attempted chain-snatching in north Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

The arrested accused — Fardeen (19) and Aqibul (22) — are residents of Jahangirpuri.

The incident happened when the 25-year-old victim, Simran Kaur, was returning home from the market along with her two-year-old daughter and mother at 9.30 p.m. on Saturday.

The crime spot is 20 metres from the victim’s house and 100 metres from a police post.

The weapon of offence and the scooty used in the crime have been recovered, they said.

DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani said multiple teams were working on the case and the identities of the suspects were established using technical and manual surveillance.

The teams had extensive raids at various places. “During interrogation, the accused confessed to the killing,” she said.

As per Delhi Police, despite the lockdown, there were 7,965 snatching cases registered in 2020.