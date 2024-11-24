 />

Two arrested for killing on-duty constable, hunt on for the third suspect

Published - November 24, 2024 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable on patrolling duty was stabbed to death by three persons in the early hours of Saturday in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri, a senior officer said.

Two of the accused, identified as Deepak, 20, and Krish Gupta, 18, have been arrested and booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The third suspect is still at large.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Sanjay Sain said the constable, Kiran Pal, had around 5.30 a.m. signalled the accused, travelling on a scooter, to halt. However, the suspects ignored his warning and continued to ride.

When Pal managed to stop them and take away the scooter keys, an argument ensued between them, following which the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed him, the DCP said.

Pal was rushed to Majidia Hospital but declared dead on arrival, the DCP said. Based on a tip-off, Deepak was arrested from a Govindpuri DDA flat following an exchange of fire. He sustained a bullet wound in his leg and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Later in the evening, Gupta was also arrested from the same area, Mr. Sain added.

The police suspect that the three accused are drug addicts and have often engaged in petty crimes.

