Two arrested for killing man over tiff 

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly slitting the throat of a 45-year-old man and hitting him on the head following a verbal scuffle a few days ago in Outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli.

According to DCP (Outer-North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav, a PCR call was received at Samaypur Badli police station on Friday around 3.30 p.m. regarding a body at a slum near lower GTK Road. Thereafter, a police team rushed to the spot and identified the body to be of Rajbeer. His throat was slit and there was an injury on his forehead. Subsequently, a case under IPC sections of murder was registered.

The police began gathering technical evidence and subsequently conducted raids at possible hideouts of the accused. Bobby, 23, and Ramniwas, 27, both residents of Aligarh, were arrested on Sunday.

The DCP said the murder was a fallout of a heated argument between the deceased and the accused around five to six days ago over a trivial issue.