Two arrested for killing man over ‘extramarital affair’

Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused

Two people were arrested a day after a factory worker was killed by a group of men over an ‘extramarital affair’ in east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas.

The accused, identified as Atin, 26, a resident of Purnia in Bihar, and Ahsan, 22, a resident of Jaitpur.

The victim, identified as Anawarul Haq, a resident of Purnia was stabbed by a few people, the police said. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

During the investigation, CCTV footage of the area were scanned and a group of people were identified. On Monday, the police traced and arrested the duo on main Wazirabad Road near Khajuri Chowk. A butcher knife was also recovered from Atin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

According to the accused, they killed Haq on the direction of Abu Usman, who was friends with the woman Haq had an affair with. Three others were also involved in the crime. All of them, including the deceased, were from the same locality in Bihar and were distant relatives, the police said.

They disclosed that Haq was in relation with a woman and wanted to continue the relation even after getting married to someone else in his village, the police said, adding that Usman used to call Haq to warn him not to bother the woman, but he did not listen.

In order to teach him a lesson, Usman, along with his accomplices, hatched a plan and called Haq to meet him. He was again asked him to mend his ways or face the consequences. Following a heated argument, Usman and his accomplices attacked Haq and fled from the spot, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused.