Two arrested for killing local goon in Govindpuri

NEW DELHI

20 February 2020 01:38 IST

Victim was involved in 10 cases: police

A local goon was stabbed to death in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri in the early hours of Wednesday. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the victim has been identified as Vishal Sharma alias Khali, a resident of Kalkaji. The accused have been identified as Yash Jham alias Sonu (35) and Shubham Sharma (24).

The victim was involved in 10 cases of attempt to murder, assault and Arms Act, Mr. Meena said, adding that accused Yash was also involved in an attempt to murder case in which Vishal was also an accused.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 3 a.m. regarding a murder near Hanuman Temple at Gurudwara Chowk. The injured was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead.

During investigation, Mr. Meena said that it was revealed that Vishal had a quarrel with a few men after which he was stabbed multiple times. During further probe, it was revealed that Vishal was a local goon and used to beat Yash and Shubham. The victim also suspected Yash of attacking him in 2017.

On Tuesday night, Yash and Shubham went to the street to eat paranthas. On seeing them, Vishal started beating up Shubham. Yash came to his rescue and he stabbed Vishal, Mr. Meena said.

Stabbed 15 times

Vishal’s brother Gaurav said that he received a call late night from a resident saying that Vishal had a fight with someone and he was stabbed. “I immediately reached the spot and took him to the hospital but doctors could not save him. He was stabbed over 15 times,” Gaurav said.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC at Govindpuri Police Station and further probe is on.