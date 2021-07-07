Two arrested for killing friend in Sarita Vihar

A 23-year-old man was killed allegedly by his friends in south-east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar following a quarrel over a girl, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said the victim has been identified as Owais from Jamia Nagar. The accused have been identified as Altaf (19) and Farhan Abbas (19). On July 4, the police received a call stating that a body is lying in Okhla tank jungle. On reaching the spot, they found that a person, who looked about 23-24 years old, was lying dead near a boundary wall. The body had injury marks and had started to decompose, an officer said.

The victim was then identified, and his call detail records were analysed. During probe, the CCTV footage was obtained and examined. “Altaf and Farhan were with the victim on the day of the incident and they were picked up from Jasola. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime,” Mr. Meena said.

The accused allegedly told police the three of them were friends and used to drink and do drugs. On July 2, they were all at Farhan’s terrace along with a woman. An argument broke out between the three of them over dropping her home as Farhan wanted her to leave his house and the victim did not.

Subsequently, the argument turned into a quarrel after which the two accused allegedly stabbed Owais, the police added.