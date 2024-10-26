Two arrested for killing 19-year-old woman and burying her body in Rohtak

The Delhi police arrested two men from Nangloi for killing a 19-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant. Among the arrested persons was Sanju, alias Saleem, a friend of the victim’s, and his associate Pankaj.

A third accused in the murder, identified as Ritik, is on the run. The police are on the lookout for him, an officer said. A case of murder has been registered against all three accused, the officer added.

DCP (Outer) Sachin Sharma said that the police received a complaint on October 22, from a man who claimed that his sister had been missing for a day. The complainant said that he suspected that a man, who lived nearby and was friends with the victim for over a year, was involved in her disappearance, the DCP said.

“Upon receiving the complaint, multiple teams were formed to investigate the matter,” a senior police officer said.

During the course of the investigation, the police arrested Saleem and Pankaj, both of whom confessed to the crime. They said that they had rented a car from Nangloi on October 21 and had taken the victim with them to Madina in Rohtak. There, they strangulated her and buried her body.

“Following their information, a team went to Haryana and recovered the victim’s body from a nearly four-foot-deep pit in the abandoned area in Madina,” the officer added.

Several family members of the victim said that she was pregnant and was demanding that Saleem marry her. However, Saleem was not ready for marriage and this issue had caused some tension between the two, they added.

The police have said that they are investigating the incident from all angles.

