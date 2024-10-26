GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for killing 19-year-old woman and burying her body in Rohtak

Published - October 26, 2024 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari

The Delhi police arrested two men from Nangloi for killing a 19-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant. Among the arrested persons was Sanju, alias Saleem, a friend of the victim’s, and his associate Pankaj.

A third accused in the murder, identified as Ritik, is on the run. The police are on the lookout for him, an officer said. A case of murder has been registered against all three accused, the officer added.

DCP (Outer) Sachin Sharma said that the police received a complaint on October 22, from a man who claimed that his sister had been missing for a day. The complainant said that he suspected that a man, who lived nearby and was friends with the victim for over a year, was involved in her disappearance, the DCP said.

“Upon receiving the complaint, multiple teams were formed to investigate the matter,” a senior police officer said.

During the course of the investigation, the police arrested Saleem and Pankaj, both of whom confessed to the crime. They said that they had rented a car from Nangloi on October 21 and had taken the victim with them to Madina in Rohtak. There, they strangulated her and buried her body.

“Following their information, a team went to Haryana and recovered the victim’s body from a nearly four-foot-deep pit in the abandoned area in Madina,” the officer added.

Several family members of the victim said that she was pregnant and was demanding that Saleem marry her. However, Saleem was not ready for marriage and this issue had caused some tension between the two, they added.

The police have said that they are investigating the incident from all angles.

Published - October 26, 2024 01:26 am IST

Related Topics

murder / crime, law and justice / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.