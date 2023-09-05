HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for impersonation to get entry into L-G House 

September 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The suspects wanted to get pictures clicked with Mr. Saxena to use them to defraud people, a senior officer said. 

The suspects wanted to get pictures clicked with Mr. Saxena to use them to defraud people, a senior officer said.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Delhi police have arrested two men for trying to enter Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s official residence by impersonating a senior IAS officer posted at the Prime Minister’s Office and his PA. The suspects wanted to get pictures clicked with Mr. Saxena to use them to defraud people, a senior officer said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Abhimanyu Sethi, 41, a resident of Odisha’s Jajapur, and Abhishek Chaudhary, 27, a resident of Delhi’s Gokalpuri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said on August 30, around 2.30 p.m., the men arrived at Raj Niwas claiming to have an appointment with the L-G.

“The suspects were planning to meet the L-G and then misuse their photographs with him to claim influence and earn easy money,” Mr. Kalsi said.

A senior Raj Niwas official said after the suspects introduced themselves, they were sent to the Secretariat, where discrepancies were found in their statements. The security staff then called the police.

Mr. Kalsi said a case under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 34 (common intention) had been filed at the Civil Lines police station.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / fraud

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.