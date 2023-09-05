Two arrested for impersonation to get entry into L-G House 

September 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

:

The Delhi police have arrested two men for trying to enter Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s official residence by impersonating a senior IAS officer posted at the Prime Minister’s Office and his PA. The suspects wanted to get pictures clicked with Mr. Saxena to use them to defraud people, a senior officer said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Abhimanyu Sethi, 41, a resident of Odisha’s Jajapur, and Abhishek Chaudhary, 27, a resident of Delhi’s Gokalpuri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said on August 30, around 2.30 p.m., the men arrived at Raj Niwas claiming to have an appointment with the L-G.

“The suspects were planning to meet the L-G and then misuse their photographs with him to claim influence and earn easy money,” Mr. Kalsi said.

A senior Raj Niwas official said after the suspects introduced themselves, they were sent to the Secretariat, where discrepancies were found in their statements. The security staff then called the police.

Mr. Kalsi said a case under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 34 (common intention) had been filed at the Civil Lines police station.