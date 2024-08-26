ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for firing outside cafe in southwest Delhi

Published - August 26, 2024 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

After this, some more men arrived and a scuffle broke out during which one of them fired in the air outside of the cafe, the DCP said

PTI

Photo: X/@ANI

The Delhi Police nabbed two men on Sunday (August 25, 2024) night who allegedly fired gunshots at a cafe in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area following an argument over sitting arrangements, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were identified as Ahmed (26) and Mangal (26).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said a call was received by the South campus police station around 9 pm regarding the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beat staff from the police station reached the spot and nabbed one of the accused after a chase, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Quoting a staff of the cafe, the DCP said some men had come to the eatery for dinner around 8.30 pm and one of them sat on a glass table.

The cafe owner, Rohit, objected to this and a heated argument ensued, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After this, some more men arrived and a scuffle broke out during which one of them fired in the air outside of the cafe, the DCP said.

Police said a case was being registered in connection with the matter.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that the accused came from Jahangirpuri to celebrate a birthday.

"We have identified all of them and they will be nabbed soon. Further investigation is underway," DCP Meena said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US