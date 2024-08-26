Two arrested for firing outside cafe in southwest Delhi

The Delhi Police nabbed two men on Sunday (August 25, 2024) night who allegedly fired gunshots at a cafe in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area following an argument over sitting arrangements, officials said.

They were identified as Ahmed (26) and Mangal (26).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said a call was received by the South campus police station around 9 pm regarding the shooting.

#WATCH | Delhi: An incident of firing took place at a cafe restaurant in the Satya Niketan area of ​​Delhi. Some people from Jahangirpuri had come to a cafe in Satya Niketan. They took out a pistol and opened fire in the air during a verbal fight with the cafe manager over a… pic.twitter.com/nEYMeW2ZDS — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2024

Beat staff from the police station reached the spot and nabbed one of the accused after a chase, he said.

Quoting a staff of the cafe, the DCP said some men had come to the eatery for dinner around 8.30 pm and one of them sat on a glass table.

The cafe owner, Rohit, objected to this and a heated argument ensued, he said.

After this, some more men arrived and a scuffle broke out during which one of them fired in the air outside of the cafe, the DCP said.

Police said a case was being registered in connection with the matter.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that the accused came from Jahangirpuri to celebrate a birthday.

"We have identified all of them and they will be nabbed soon. Further investigation is underway," DCP Meena said.