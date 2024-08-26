GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for firing outside cafe in southwest Delhi

After this, some more men arrived and a scuffle broke out during which one of them fired in the air outside of the cafe, the DCP said

Published - August 26, 2024 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo: X/@ANI

Photo: X/@ANI

The Delhi Police nabbed two men on Sunday (August 25, 2024) night who allegedly fired gunshots at a cafe in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area following an argument over sitting arrangements, officials said.

They were identified as Ahmed (26) and Mangal (26).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said a call was received by the South campus police station around 9 pm regarding the shooting.

Beat staff from the police station reached the spot and nabbed one of the accused after a chase, he said.

Quoting a staff of the cafe, the DCP said some men had come to the eatery for dinner around 8.30 pm and one of them sat on a glass table.

The cafe owner, Rohit, objected to this and a heated argument ensued, he said.

After this, some more men arrived and a scuffle broke out during which one of them fired in the air outside of the cafe, the DCP said.

Police said a case was being registered in connection with the matter.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that the accused came from Jahangirpuri to celebrate a birthday.

"We have identified all of them and they will be nabbed soon. Further investigation is underway," DCP Meena said.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime, law and justice / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.