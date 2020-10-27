Two arrested for firing at store owner

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly firing at a provisional store owner in north Delhi’s Timarpur area, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said that the accused have been identified as Inderjeet alias Rahul (21) of Timarpur and Ravi (24). While Inderjeet is involved in six cases of culpable homicide, there are 11 cases of burglary and thefts registered against Ravi.

Police said that a PCR call was received stating that one Virender (45), who runs a provisional store at his residence, was shot at by three persons while sitting in front of his shop around 11.15 p.m. He sustained bullet injury in his head after which he was taken to a hospital.

Police said that the accused were identified and two of them were arrested.

During interrogation, Inderjeet allegedly told the police that he wanted to create dominance in the area and also thought that Virender was sharing information with the police. Other accused Ravi allegedly said that he was holding a grudge against Virender because the victim usurped his jhuggi.