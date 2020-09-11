Two arrested for duping scores of investors

They siphoned off 42K cr. by offering high returns through ponzi scheme

Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating thousands of people in several States. They swindled approximately ₹42,000 crore by promising them good returns through a ponzi scheme, police said on Friday.

The accused are directors of a U.P.-based company named M/s Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited and have been identified as Sanjay Bhati and Rajesh Bhardwaj, they said. They were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police. A probe was initiated after the police received complaints from several victims.

Elaborating on the duo’s modus operandi, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P. Mishra said the accused induced their victims to invest ₹62,000 for a bike to get an assured return of ₹9,500 per month, including the principle and rental income on the bike, till one year. As the offer was lucrative, many invested in the scheme.

“In January 2019, the company launched an electric bike scheme. In this scheme, they again provided a lucrative offer to invest ₹1.24 lakh for a bike and get an assured return of ₹17,000 per month till one year. Initially, the company had repaid the amount but after winning investors confidence, they defaulted and absconded,” he said.

During investigation, it emerged that approximately 8,000 complainants are from Delhi while various other cases are registered in Noida as well as in other States, the officer said.

Based on the analysis of bank account details of the company and the response sought from the Reserve Bank of India, it was revealed that the company was not registered with RBI as a non banking financial company and was not authorised to collect money from public, police said.