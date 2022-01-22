Two arrested for duping people by promising jobs

New Delhi

22 January 2022 01:25 IST

3 of their accomplices were held earlier

The Delhi police have arrested two persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of arranging jobs for them in an airlines company at IGI Airport, officers said on Friday.

According to DCP (IGI) Sanjay Tyagi, the accused have been identified as Naveen Pathak and Kamal Sharma. Three of their accomplices have already been arrested by the police.

According to police, on June 17, they received a complaint from one Surender Singh who claimed that some persons promised him a job in Spicejet Airlines at the IGI Airport and cheated him. He said he had deposited money in the bank account of one Shubham Tiwari and Arun Kumar Sharma as security deposit, insurance charge and other hidden charges but was not provided the promised job.

An FIR was lodged at the IGI police station and during investigation it was found that many had been cheated using the same modus operandi.

The three accused arrested earlier, namely Shubham Tiwari, Ajay Thakur and Himanshu, revealed the name of Naveen, who used to provide bank accounts in which the cheated amount got transferred. Through technical intelligence, Naveen was arrested on January 9. At his instance, Kamal was arrested, the DCP said. Another accused Arun Kumar Sharma is absconding, he added.

Both Kamal and Naveen are also involved in another case of loan fraud in Rajasthan, police said.