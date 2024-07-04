GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for duping man of ₹5.46 lakh after promising high investment returns

Published - July 04, 2024 12:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a NEET aspirant, were arrested for allegedly duping a man of ₹5.46 lakh on the pretext of promising him high-profit returns on an investment in the trading market, the police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Aman Bhawsar and Sandeep Sahu.

The complainant told the police on March 28 hat he was contacted by the accused via a social media platform on the pretext of investing money in trading and earning returns. The complainant had invested ₹5.96 lakh, but was only able to withdraw ₹50,000, police said.

Following investigation, the accused were arrested on Tuesday with the help of technical surveillance. During interrogation, Mr. Bhawsar told the police that he was preparing for NEET, and in order to make quick money, he began investing in stocks and shares. He asked his friend, Mr. Sahu, to open a bank account, an officer said.

The officer added that the scam was pulled off when Mr. Bhawsar persuaded the complainant to invest in the stock market via the accused’s website, where they showed him the digital value of his investment but did not allow him to withdraw the money. The accused also transferred the money to their own bank accounts, police said.

