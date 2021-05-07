Two arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir

NEW DELHI

07 May 2021 23:27 IST

Injections and medicines recovered

A tuition teacher and a security guard were arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir injections, in two separate incidents on Friday, police said.

According to police, on Thursday, information was received about a person coming near Nangloi Metro Station to deliver Remdesivir injections at exorbitant price. A trap was laid and the accused was apprehended. The accused was identified as Prahlad Kumar, a resident of Rohini Sector-7. Three Remdesivir injections were recovered from his possession.

Interrogation revealed that Kumar has been working as a security guard at Agrasen International Hospital, Sector-22, Rohini for the last two years. The accused, who was posted at the COVID ward of the hospital, used to steal the injections lying on the bedside tray of patients while they were asleep. He came to deliver three injections at ₹20,000 each, police said.

Similarly, in south-east district, a tuition teacher was arrested for allegedly overcharging COVID-related medicines, police said. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Pruthi, a resident of Govindpuri. He is a private tuition teacher, they said.

On Tuesday, Kalkaji police got information that one Abhishek Pruthi is demanding higher rate for Remdesivir injection. During investigation, a raid was conducted and the accused was nabbed from his residence. Pruthi disclosed that his family members had become COVID positive and at that time, he had purchased COVID related medicines. After his family members recovered, he decided to earn money by selling these at higher rates, police said.