ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for assaulting, confining domestic help in Vasant Kunj apartment in Delhi

Published - June 09, 2024 12:46 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Alisha Dutta

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for assaulting a domestic help in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The complainant, 24-year-old Shaidul Haque, has alleged that his employer, Preeti Handa, and her friend, Nikhil, assaulted him on Friday when he demanded his salary. Mr. Haque had been working as a dog sitter and car cleaner for Ms. Handa for the past two months, the FIR states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim has accused the two of slapping and punching him and confining him in a room at Ms. Handa’s house for two hours. Mr. Haque told The Hindu that he had gone to Ms. Handa’s house around 7 p.m. on Friday.

“When I reached the house, I saw that my employer was having a drink with a friend. When I asked for my salary, the two started punching and hitting me, then they locked me in a room,” he said.

When Mr. Haque did not return home for a long time, his wife called the society’s residents’ welfare association (RWA) members, who informed the police. A police team then rescued the complainant from the apartment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The two accused have been booked under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US