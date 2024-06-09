Two arrested for assaulting, confining domestic help in Vasant Kunj apartment in Delhi

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for assaulting a domestic help in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The complainant, 24-year-old Shaidul Haque, has alleged that his employer, Preeti Handa, and her friend, Nikhil, assaulted him on Friday when he demanded his salary. Mr. Haque had been working as a dog sitter and car cleaner for Ms. Handa for the past two months, the FIR states.

The victim has accused the two of slapping and punching him and confining him in a room at Ms. Handa’s house for two hours. Mr. Haque told The Hindu that he had gone to Ms. Handa’s house around 7 p.m. on Friday.

“When I reached the house, I saw that my employer was having a drink with a friend. When I asked for my salary, the two started punching and hitting me, then they locked me in a room,” he said.

When Mr. Haque did not return home for a long time, his wife called the society’s residents’ welfare association (RWA) members, who informed the police. A police team then rescued the complainant from the apartment.

The two accused have been booked under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).

