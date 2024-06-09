GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Two arrested for assaulting, confining domestic help in Vasant Kunj apartment in Delhi

Published - June 09, 2024 12:46 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Alisha Dutta

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for assaulting a domestic help in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The complainant, 24-year-old Shaidul Haque, has alleged that his employer, Preeti Handa, and her friend, Nikhil, assaulted him on Friday when he demanded his salary. Mr. Haque had been working as a dog sitter and car cleaner for Ms. Handa for the past two months, the FIR states.

The victim has accused the two of slapping and punching him and confining him in a room at Ms. Handa’s house for two hours. Mr. Haque told The Hindu that he had gone to Ms. Handa’s house around 7 p.m. on Friday.

“When I reached the house, I saw that my employer was having a drink with a friend. When I asked for my salary, the two started punching and hitting me, then they locked me in a room,” he said.

When Mr. Haque did not return home for a long time, his wife called the society’s residents’ welfare association (RWA) members, who informed the police. A police team then rescued the complainant from the apartment.

The two accused have been booked under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.