Two arrested for assaulting cattle traders

11 August 2020 23:25 IST

Victim alleges the attack was linked to Lukmaan incident; police deny charge

Two cattle traders from neighbouring Nuh’s Ghasera village were brutally beaten up with sticks, slapped and abused at Begumpur Khatola village here on Tuesday. Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

Selling buffalo

According to the FIR, Adesh, a resident of Begumpur Khatola, called Nasir, the complainant, saying that a buffalo was up for sale, but an altercation broke out between them when Nasir reached the village along with his younger brother to find out that the cattle was already sold. At this, Adesh and a fellow villager Dilbagh started hurling abuses at the duo and beat them up with sticks. Nasir sustained injuries on the head.

Nasir, in a video, claimed that he was called on the pretext of selling buffalo and beaten up as a revenge for registration of a case in connection with the attack on Lukmaan.

Lukmaan, also a Ghasera resident, was beaten up on July 31 on suspicion of transporting beef in his pick-up truck.

“Adesh had been calling us for the past three days to come and buy the buffalo. But when we reached the village, he told us that the cattle was already sold. Later, they took us to a forest and attacked us with lathis saying that why did we report the matter pertaining to the attack on Lukmaan to the police. They said that it was not acceptable that we stayed in their country and lodged cases against them,” said Nasir.

Nasir said he had not given any statement to the police regarding attack on him and his brother, but the police registered the case on their own. Nasir’s uncle, in another video, made similar allegations.

The case has been registered on charges of causing hurt and criminal intimidation at Badshahpur police station.

Muslim Ekta Manch chairman Hazi Shehzad Khan said that police inaction against the accused in the Lukmaan case had encouraged them to again beat up people from the same village, pressuring them to withdraw the case. “Of the 15 accused in the Lukmaan case, only six have been arrested so far. If the police had arrested all the accused, today’s attack would not have happened,” said Mr. Khan. He expressed strong resentment over the rising cases of attack on Muslims and demanded justice.

‘False charges’

Gurugram police spokesperson denied the allegations made by Nasir as “false” and “motivated”. He said that Nasir was trying to link the attack with the Lukmaan case. The spokesperson said the altercation between the two parties broke out over sale of a buffalo and the matter was not linked to Lukmaan.