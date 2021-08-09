Two arrested after video of celebratory firing surfaces

It was shot during a birthday celebration: police

Taking cognisance of a purported video on the social media platform, in which a man was doing celebratory firing, Delhi Police has registered an FIR and arrested the man and his friend on Sunday.

It was shot on August 4 during a birthday celebration organised at the rooftop of a house in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar East and the man seen firing rounds in the air was identified as Sumit Tanwar, they said.

Police said the alleged video showed the man engaged in celebratory firing on the rooftop of a house here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said: “A case under Section 336 [act endangering life or personal safety of others] of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Paschim Vihar East police station and the matter is being investigated.”

Identity revealed

During enquiry, the rooftop was identified and it was revealed that on August 4, Sumit, who is a resident of Guru Harkishan Nagar, was celebrating his friend’s birthday in Pushkar Enclave, Paschim Vihar, which is owned by his another friend Abhijeet Adana, the officer said.

“The investigation so far has revealed that the revolver used in the celebratory firing belongs to Sumit’s friend Abhijeet, which is being verified. The two accused are being questioned for recovery of firearm,” Mr. Singh said.

Police said Sumit’s father owns a leather products factory at Jaipur and the accused is looking after the factory office in Delhi while Abhijeet is into property dealing business.