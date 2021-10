New Delhi

27 October 2021 02:29 IST

The Delhi Police special cell has arrested two Mewat-based arms suppliers and seized 15 semi-automatic pistols and 30 live cartridges from them, DCP (special cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

The police said the duo, Shakir (28) and Zunaid Khan (21), have supplied more than 400 firearms in Delhi-NCR in the last three years.

