Two African nationals arrested for selling fake visas in Delhi

August 09, 2022 20:11 IST

Accused had come to India on a three-month tourist visa in 2018 but did not return

Two African nationals were arrested for allegedly making fake Indian visas and selling them to African nationals whose visas had expired, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ortega Leonard, 33, a resident of Ghana, and Diomande Ali, 32, a resident of Cote d’ Ivoire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DCP (Crime) Vichitra Veer said they got a tip-off about the accused residing in Chander Vihar, Nilothi Extension. The accused were nabbed and their laptop was seized.

The accused came to India on a three-month tourist visa in 2018 but did not return to their hometown. They were also found using fake visa allegedly made by themselves, the DCP said.

Visa charges

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had prepared more than 30 visas so far and given to African nationals whose visas had expired. Raids are being conducted to look for African nationals using fake visa prepared by accused, the police added. The accused would charge ₹4,000-₹5,000 to make a fake visa, the police said.

The accused were also involved in cheating people on the pretext of lottery and providing bank loans. A senior officer at the Crime Branch said that the accused purchased data and sent SMS to lure victims.