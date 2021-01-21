Two advocates among trio involved in land-selling fraud

They had forged documents and produced fake witnesses

Three persons, including two advocates, have been arrested by the Haryana Police for allegedly selling two acres to a private firm in Gurugram through fraudulent means.

Disclosing this, Manoj Yadava, Director General of Police, Haryana, said the land in village Islampur, which was acquired by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran in 1993, was sold to a private company for ₹2 crore on the basis of fake and forged documents and witnesses.

To make quick money, accused Rohit Thakaran of village Jharsa and Ajay Choudhry, a resident of village Islampur, hatched a plan and got the land transferred to the name of Ajay by producing fake witnesses who impersonated Murti Devi, Lakshmi Devi and Bala Devi, who were the original owners of the two acres of ancestral property.

Advocates Chaman Lal Arora and Subhash Chand Arora, who identified the three original owners, have also been arrested.

The fraud came to light when one of the victims, Murti Devi, a resident of Gupta Colony, Gurugram filed a complaint in this regard. Based on the complaint, State Crime Branch (Gurugram) arrested the three accused — Rohit on January18 and Chaman Lal and Subhash Chand on January 21.

The probe also revealed that the mastermind Rohit had learnt privately the work of Patwari and was aware of the acquired land. Ajay has been found to have transferred ₹29 lakh out of ₹2 crore to the account of Rohit. It was found that the accounts used to receive the money were opened by Ajay with different PANs.

Investigation also revealed that Rohit has been involved in other criminal cases, including liquor smuggling. His accomplice Ajay has been involved in shooting and killing a Rajasthan Police constable in 2006. Further probe is under way.

Mr. Yadava said that the others involved would be arrested soon.