Two activists get summons over tweets

NEW DELHI

04 February 2021 00:38 IST

My only crime is that I am supporting the protesting farmers: Yogita Bhayana

The Cyber Preventation Awareness Detection (CyPAD) unit of Delhi Police on Wednesday served a notice to activist Yogita Bhayana for alleged fake tweets she posted during the Republic Day violence in the Capital.

Responding to the development, Ms. Bhayana accused the Delhi police of “suppressing” her voice, and said her only “crime” was that she had been supporting the farmers protesting against the three Central agricultural laws.

The notice sent to Ms. Bhayana asks her to appear before the police in a case registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505(1)(b) (circulating statement, rumour that may induce somebody to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity).

“This is to inform you that investigation of the case is being carried out. During investigation, it was found that the two allegedly fake posts were uploaded from your Twitter account,” read the notice.

“You are requested to inform the source and reason for uploading the posts. You are also requested to inform the date, time of place where you will be available for the investigation. Please inform the said details within two days from the receipt of this notice,” it stated.

Another notice

Another notice has been served to Lucknow-based political analyst Choudhary Rohit Singh Yadav.

He has been asked to appear before the Delhi police within two days. In his post, Mr. Yadav had shared an old photograph showing a Sikh man with injuries on his back. “When I realised that the photograph I shared was old, I immediately deleted it on January 27. I received a police notice on Wednesday regarding the deleted tweet,” he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, which she has pinned on her wall, Ms. Bhayana said, “The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against me. My crime is that I have been supporting the farmers in their protest. The Delhi Police wants to suppress my voice.”

Ms. Bhayana, in another tweet, said, “I feel Delhi Police is misgoverned and doing exactly opposite of what we expect from them. I am with farmers and I know I am fighting for truth.”

On January 30, the Delhi police had filed a case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, The Caravan magazine and others for allegedly misleading the public regarding the death of a protester at ITO during a tractor parade on January 26 which had turned violent. He was killed after his tractor overturned.