Two acquitted in 2010 murder case

A Delhi court has acquitted two persons in a murder case as three of the four eyewitnesses in the case turned hostile during the trial.

The testimony of the fourth witness, who is the brother of the deceased, was also found to be doubtful and contradictory.

The forensic examination could not clearly establish the guilt of the accused persons as the police were not able to seize the clothes the accused were wearing on the day of the incident.

“It is nowhere the case of prosecution that clothes of any of the two accused were seized during investigation or any blood of deceased being detected on any part of their clothes. Hence, both the said FSL results are of no significance and do not corroborate the allegations levelled against these two accused in any manner,” Additional Sessions Judge Vidya Prakash said.

Even the weapon of offence was not recovered.

The court noted that the victim’s brother could not specifically name the two accused in his evidence either before the Juvenile Justice Board, where a child in conflict with law faced inquiry in connection with the case, or before an Additional Chief Metropolitan (ACMM) as the culprits who along with the minor had killed his brother.

The ACMM had recorded his statement while dealing with the absconding charge against the two accused.

“The court is of the considered opinion that it would not be safe to rely upon the sole testimony of the victim’s brother which is not found to be free from doubt, for arriving at the guilt of accused persons in this case,” the Judge said.

“Both the accused persons are hereby acquitted of the charges levelled against them,” the Judge said.

The prosecution alleged that the accused had given knife blows to the victim at Usmanpur in 2010 to avenge an incident of slapping of the child in conflict with law by the victim during a quarrel a day before his murder.