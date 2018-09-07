Two ABVP groups clash; 8 students injured

more-in

Eight students were injured after two groups of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed outside Deshbandhu College in south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji on Thursday morning.

The police said two groups led by Shakti Singh and Jagat Singh respectively, both members of the ABVP, fought over the nomination of ABVP candidate for the upcoming Delhi University Students Union elections.

“The fight turned violent as members of the groups pelted stones at each and thrashed each other with rods,” said an officer.

In the incident, at least six cars were damaged as students resorted to violence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal confirmed the incident but said that they are yet to receive complaints from the victims.

“We are yet to receive complaints from the affected parties. The police will take action into the matter as per complaint. We are awaiting for the medico-legal report for further investigation,” the DCP said.