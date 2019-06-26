Two AAP rebel MLAs get a week to reply to charges of defection

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) rebel MLAs, facing disqualification under the anti-defection law, were given a week’s time by the Delhi Assembly Speaker here on Tuesday to submit their replies over joining the BJP.

The two legislators, Colonel Devender Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai, who represent the Bijwasan and Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituencies, joined the BJP ahead of the recent Lok Sabha poll, but maintain that they did not fill the primary membership form of the party.

Personal hearing

On Tuesday, the two lawmakers were represented by their counsels at a personal hearing before Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Following the hearing, according to sources, the two MLAs were given a week’s time to furnish their replies on the matter.

Notices were issued to the two on a petition moved by AAP Greater Kailash MLA and party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, accusing them of joining the BJP ahead of the general election.

Mr. Sehrawat and Mr. Bajpai said that the newspaper clippings annexed with Mr. Bharadwaj’s petition were “illegible” and demanded that they be provided typed and translated copies so that they are able to submit their response on the charge of defection.

Mr. Sehrawat and Mr. Bajpai had joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders, including Union Minister Vijay Goel in May.