Two AAP MLAs sentenced for attacking policemen

July 04, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A court here on Monday sentenced two AAP MLAs — Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Sanjeev Jha — ‘till rising of the court’ for being part of a mob that attacked policemen in north Delhi in 2015. A person awarded a ‘till rising of the court’ is not allowed to leave the court till it concludes for the day.

Special judge Geetanjli Goel announced the sentence while upholding a magisterial court order convicting the MLAs in September 2022. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each MLA. A court here had last year convicted the MLAs, along with 15 others, for being part of a mob that attacked policemen in Burari.

