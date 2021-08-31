Twelve people arrested for running illegal call centre

NEW DELHI

31 August 2021 01:48 IST

Owner said to be absconding

Twelve people have been arrested for allegedly running an illegal call centre and cheating people on the pretext of offering them personal loans on low-interest rates under “Pradhan Mantri Loan Yojna” in Rohini, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the call centre’s manager, Deepak Saini (24) from Nangloi, is among the arrested. “On Saturday at 11.30 p.m., the police received information regarding an illegal call center being operated near Vishram Chowk in Sector 6.

On reaching the spot, the police found some persons indulged in calling. They immediately spotted their activities and tried to hide their mobile phones,” Mr. Tayal said.

The accused used to make calls and offer victims loans on lucrative interest rates.

However, they would ask them to pay a certain amount as a processing fee to execute the offer, the police said.

The owner of the centre is yet to be arrested. One laptop, 29 mobiles phones, one tablet, order book receipts etc. were recovered from their possession, they added.