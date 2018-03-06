Tweet by JNU rector draws flak

Jawharlal Nehru University (JNU) Rector-I Chintamani Mahapatra’s tweet on official vetting of print materials meant for circulation by students’ organisations has been slammed by students who said it manifested the administration’s intention to “gag students’ voice”.
On March 2, Mr. Mahapatra tweeted: “JNU and other universities may learn from Harvard University that requires official vetting of any print material that student organisations seek to distribute in the campus!!. [sic]”.
A link leading to Harvard College Handbook for Students 2017-18 page, which talks about approval for circulation of printed material, was also attached with the tweet. The tweet was retweeted by the JNU Vice-Chancellor.
JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Geeta Kumari said it is a clear manifestation of their intention to “gag opposition voices”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor