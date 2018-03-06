Tweet by JNU rector draws flak

Jawharlal Nehru University (JNU) Rector-I Chintamani Mahapatra’s tweet on official vetting of print materials meant for circulation by students’ organisations has been slammed by students who said it manifested the administration’s intention to “gag students’ voice”.

On March 2, Mr. Mahapatra tweeted: “JNU and other universities may learn from Harvard University that requires official vetting of any print material that student organisations seek to distribute in the campus!!. [sic]”.

A link leading to Harvard College Handbook for Students 2017-18 page, which talks about approval for circulation of printed material, was also attached with the tweet. The tweet was retweeted by the JNU Vice-Chancellor.

JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Geeta Kumari said it is a clear manifestation of their intention to “gag opposition voices”.