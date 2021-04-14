TV journalist accused of rape joins investigation

NEW DELHI

14 April 2021 00:16 IST

He was granted HC relief from arrest

A 28-year-old Mumbai-based television journalist who was accused of rape joined the investigation in the national capital on Tuesday, more than one-and-a-half months after he was booked, the police said.

A senior police officer said Varun Hiremath was questioned for around seven hours on Sunday when he appeared before the police following High Court orders.

Among other things, he was asked about his whereabouts following the registration of the case, the police said.

On February 20, a 22-year-old woman had lodged the case against Hiremath, accusing him of raping her at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri.

On her complaint, an FIR under IPC Sections 376 (punishment of offence of rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station.

On Friday, the Delhi HC had granted interim protection from arrest to Hiremath provided he joins the police investigation.

“Petitioner be not arrested till the next date of hearing subject to him joining the investigation as and when directed,” the High Court had said.