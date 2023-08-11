TV channel editor arrested by Gurugram police over X post on Nuh violence

August 11, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - GURUGRAM:

A senior editor of Sudarshan News was arrested on Friday for a “baseless” and “misleading” post on X (formerly Twitter) related to the recent communal clashes in Haryana’s Nuh district, the police said.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said an FIR had been registered against Mukesh Kumar, the channel’s resident editor, on August 8 in connection with his post.

Mr. Kumar had alleged in the post that the police chief had received calls from an international news channel that pressured her to act against members of a particular community.

He had also tagged the official handle of the Haryana CM’s office in the post, asking it to take cognisance of the matter.

The FIR was registered on charges of printing defamatory matter, inciting a community, and forgery of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66C of the Information Technology Act. The matter was under investigation by the Cyber East police station, Gurugram.