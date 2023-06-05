Tutors held for killing elderly woman, daughter in east Delhi

June 05, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing an elderly woman and her daughter, and looting their valuables in Krishna Nagar in east Delhi on May 25, the police said on Sunday.

Inspired by robbery movies, the accused allegedly planned the crime on a WhatsApp group titled “Mission Malamaal,” the police said. Details regarding the two women and their valuables were shared on the group, the police shared.

The accused have been identified as Kishan, who works as a marketing manager at a firm and is a part-time online tutor, and his cousin, Ankit Kumar Singh, a teacher and a singer, who was composing music for an OTT film. He has a massive Instagram following, the police said.

The victims have been identified as Rajrani, 73, a former employee of the All India Radio, and her daughter, Ginni Kirar. The police received a PCR call by the neighbours on May 31, a week after the incident, when foul smell started coming out of the house.

Accused fled the city

More than 200 CCTV cameras were analysed to check the entry and exit routes of the accused. After committing the murder, they fled to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding, an officer said.

The police found Ankit’s location near BD Estate in Timarpur, from where he was arrested. “We received a tip-off regarding Ankit’s location when he switched on his phone for a minute. We figured out his location due to the background noise and were able to trace him,” an officer said.

The movement of Kishan was traced to Lucknow. He later retuned to Delhi and was apprehended from the Kanti Nagar area while he was preparing to surrender before the court, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Kishan revealed that he was registered as a home tutor with an online firm when he met Rajrani who was in need of a computer tutor for Ginni, the police said. Kishan started visiting the house from April and won the family’s trust.

Account details

“The victim had shared some account details for online payment. The accused planned to transfer the money from accounts to pseudonymous accounts, but weren’t able to do so as netbanking and ATM facility wasn’t available for those accounts,” an officer said.

Knives were purchased from Laxmi Nagar. A day before killing the women, Ankit was called to Delhi from Assam and they conducted a recee around the area, the police said, adding that their plan began on May 15.

“On the day of the incident, one of them asked Ginni for a glass of water, and the moment she went to the kitchen, they brutally attacked her and Rajrani. They ransacked the house, changed their outfits since it had bloodstains and escaped with the looted items,” DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

