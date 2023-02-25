Tussle over Assembly committees: Speaker calls meeting of Chief Secretary, senior officials 

February 25, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

The tussle over the extent of powers of the 27 Assembly committees – almost all of which are headed by AAP MLAs — intensified with the Speaker calling a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other senior officials on February 27 to discuss the functioning of the panels, according to an official source.

Earlier this week, The Hindu had reported that on directions of the Lieutenant-Governor, all Delhi government departments have been asked to report violations of rules, if any, by the Assembly committees.

“Some departments have a few issues and they are preparing to raise those in the meeting. The Chief Secretary will send the report to the L-G next week,” the source said.

The Assembly Speaker has also called a separate meeting of the committee chairpersons on Monday. Both meetings have been called to discuss the “functioning of the committees of the Assembly”, the source said.

What is the issue

In Delhi, which is not a full-fledged State, the control over the Services Department, which deals with the transfer and posting of officials, is not with the Delhi government but with the L-G. However, the elected government exerts some influence over the officials through the Assembly committees, which have summoned and questioned Delhi government officials over alleged irregularities and stalling of government projects.

As per Section 33 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2021, “[the] Legislative Assembly shall not make any rule to enable itself or its committees to consider the matters of day-to-day administration of the Capital or conduct inquiries in relation to the administrative decisions.”

An official said, “Before this amendment, the Assembly committees could call officials and order inquiries. But after the introduction of the amendment, they’re not authorised to do so.”

A communication from Raj Niwas to the Chief Secretary’s office earlier this month read, “Recently, it has been brought to the notice of the Hon’ble Lt. Governor that the amended provisions of Section 33 of the GNCTD Act, 1991 are not being strictly followed or complied with... Therefore, the Lt. Governor has desired that the Chief Secretary may kindly furnish factual report indicating the instances of deviations, if any, of the aforesaid amended provisions of Section 33.”

According to AAP leaders, the latest move by the L-G will curtail the Delhi government’s control over the bureaucracy and protect officials from any action by the committees.