Turning off engines at signal can help reduce pollution by 15%: Rai

21 October 2021 01:03 IST

Minister urges public to be part of ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ drive

Air pollution caused by vehicles can be reduced by 15%-20% if everyone takes part in the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

“This campaign is a great initiative to reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi. The aim of the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign is to stop the burning of fuel in vehicles parked at intersections. If the two crore people of Delhi do their part with full responsibility, then we can reduce the vehicular pollution by 15%-20%,” Mr. Rai said.

The campaign is voluntary. “I call upon the two crore people of Delhi. This entire campaign is on your shoulders. This campaign will run till November 18. We are confident that the way we are running the anti-dust campaign in Delhi, we will also see success similarly with this campaign,” he said.

The Delhi government started the campaign earlier this week and appealed to citizens to turn off their vehicles when the traffic signal is red. “To give further impetus to the initiative, all the MLAs of Delhi will campaign at Chandgi Ram Akhara on Thursday,” Mr. Rai said.