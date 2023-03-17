ADVERTISEMENT

Turn Delhi into a city of flowers, L-G directs officials

March 17, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has directed horticulture divisions of various departments to turn the Capital into “a city of flowers”. Mr. Saxena has asked officials to ensure that the city is adorned with flowering plants throughout the year. He also directed the NDMC to plant five lakh tulips, sourced from Jammu and Kashmir or Himachal Pradesh, in the next season instead of importing them from abroad, officials said on Thursday. Noting that there has been “an extraordinary spring bloom in the city”, Mr. Saxena directed officials to come up with a detailed plan within the next 15 days to ensure the supply of enough flowering plants in the city for the rest of the year.

