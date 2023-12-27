GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tulips to adorn DDA parks, three lakh bulbs procured 

Raj Niwas officials said the initiative has been taken at the behest of Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has stressed on turning the national capital into a “city of flowers”.

December 27, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi  

The Hindu Bureau
Last year, around 1.5 lakh tulip bulbs were planted in the NDMC area, including the President’s Estate.

Last year, around 1.5 lakh tulip bulbs were planted in the NDMC area, including the President’s Estate. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The civic authorities will be planting this winter around three lakh tulip bulbs at over 60 locations in the city, including Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks.

Raj Niwas officials said the initiative has been taken at the behest of Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has stressed on turning the national capital into a “city of flowers”.

Around one lakh tulip bulbs will be planted in the DDA parks while another two lakh have been procured for the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which will be planting these at select locations, an official said.

In total, 65 locations in Delhi will be adorned with tulips, the official said, adding that like previous years, this drive will not be restricted to the NDMC areas alone.

Last year, around 1.5 lakh tulip bulbs were planted in the NDMC area, including the President’s Estate.

Another official said the tulip bulbs were procured from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh as the L-G had stressed on sourcing these from within the country, rather than from abroad.

The decision aimed at boosting indigenous supplies and cut procurement costs, the official said.

Mr. Saxena had also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, DDA and NDMC, who own and operate nurseries of their own, to try and achieve temperatures between 10 and 12 degree Celsius so that tulip saplings and bulbs could be nurtured in the city.

Related Topics

Delhi / parks

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.