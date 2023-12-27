Tulips to adorn DDA parks, three lakh bulbs procured 

December 27, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The civic authorities will be planting this winter around three lakh tulip bulbs at over 60 locations in the city, including Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks.

Raj Niwas officials said the initiative has been taken at the behest of Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has stressed on turning the national capital into a “city of flowers”.

Around one lakh tulip bulbs will be planted in the DDA parks while another two lakh have been procured for the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which will be planting these at select locations, an official said.

In total, 65 locations in Delhi will be adorned with tulips, the official said, adding that like previous years, this drive will not be restricted to the NDMC areas alone.

Last year, around 1.5 lakh tulip bulbs were planted in the NDMC area, including the President’s Estate.

Another official said the tulip bulbs were procured from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh as the L-G had stressed on sourcing these from within the country, rather than from abroad.

The decision aimed at boosting indigenous supplies and cut procurement costs, the official said.

Mr. Saxena had also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, DDA and NDMC, who own and operate nurseries of their own, to try and achieve temperatures between 10 and 12 degree Celsius so that tulip saplings and bulbs could be nurtured in the city.