Tulips, dahlias to adorn roads during Trump’s visit

New Delhi

22 February 2020 02:08 IST

Multi-tier security to be in place

Tulips and multi-colour hybrid dahlias besides floral boards will adorn various prominent spots in Lutyen’s Delhi to welcome US President Donald Trump and other dignitaries, an official said on Friday. Various prominent spots, including roundabouts, will also be beautified with flowers, according to an official of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

“On all important occasions, we put up floral motifs at various vantage points in the NDMC area. We will install floral boards welcoming the dignitaries at prominent spots on the route the dignitaries will travel,” a senior NDMC official said.

“Besides seasonal plants that adorn various locations, we have arranged for over 15,000 pots of tulips and multi-colour hybrid dahlias, which will be placed at Hyderabad House, the venue for delegation-level talks between the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the official added.

A multi-tier security arrangement comprising the Delhi Police, US Secret Service and other agencies will be in place in the national capital, including the hotel, during the Trumps’ visit next week.

At the ITC Maurya, a three-layer security will be in place.

The floor where the Grand Presidential Suite is located at the ITC Maurya here is out of bounds for most hotel staff owing to the elaborate security arrangements.