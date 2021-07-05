Tuition teacher held for molesting students

NEW DELHI

05 July 2021 23:06 IST

A 30-year-old tuition teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two of his students, including his niece in Outer Delhi’s Bawana, the police said on Monday.

The matter came to light on July 1 after his 13-year-old niece who takes tuition from him returned home and told her parents about being sexually assaulted by him.

She also complained that her uncle threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone, the police said, adding her parents then approached the police with a complaint.

The police said the accused teacher used to take tuitions for over 10 children at his house on a daily basis.

A senior police officer said a case was registered under IPC Sections of rape and POCSO Act and the accused teacher was arrested in connection with the incident.

Later, a nine-year-old girl from his class also alleged that she was sexually assaulted by him following which she approached the police with her complaint, he said. The complainant and other locals also staged a protest at Bawana village against the accused and blocked roads.

The police said they found that the accused allegedly forced a few of his students to watch obscene videos on his phone.