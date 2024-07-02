ADVERTISEMENT

Tughlakabad metro station to be developed into an interchange hub

Published - July 02, 2024 12:45 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The new station has been designed as a four-level structure, with an underground floor dedicated to parking. | Photo Credit: File Photo

South Delhi’s Tughlakabad metro station will become an interchange hub, which will facilitate movement between the Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh (Violet Line) and Tughlakabad-Aerocity (Golden Line) corridors, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday.

The existing station is being elevated, and plans are afoot to build a new station underground, with a 45-metre-long subway connecting the two stations, the DMRC said.

The new station has been designed as a four-level structure, with an underground floor dedicated to parking, an official said. The floor will have space for 250 vehicles. It will also have direct access, through lifts, stairs and escalators, to both the Violet and Golden line stations.

The Tughlakabad station will be Delhi Metro’s first-ever interchange facility to have an underground parking facility.

With the opening of this new line, passengers from Faridabad in Haryana will be able to save time by getting off at the interchange station and travelling directly to the airport.

At present, the commuters on the Violet Line have to reach the Central Secretariat station and then take the Airport Express Line to reach domestic and international airport terminals.

Tughlakabad will be south Delhi’s fourth interchange facility after Kalkaji Mandir, Lajpat Nagar, and Hauz Khas.

